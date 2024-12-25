Escort Drunken Revellers At Winter Carnival, Not Arrest Them: CM Sukhu Tells Police

Shimla: Welcoming tourists at the Winter Carnival in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked police to assist revellers who overindulge in alcohol instead of taking stern action against them.

Sukhu directed police to escort the inebriated revellers to their hotels instead of putting them behind the bars. He said tourists who participate in Winter Carnival should be treated with kindness and love.

Flagging off the 10-day carnival on Tuesday Sukhu, said a similar event will be organised in a grand manner in Manali apart from Shimla and Dharamshala. The CM welcomed the cultural groups and danced with the revellers on the Mall Road. This time, performances of Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj and many famous artists will be the centre of attraction at the Shimla Winter Carnival.

"Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, we started organising carnivals in Shimla and Dharamshala. At the same time, we are going to organise the carnival in Manali. The culture and traditions of Himachal Pradesh will be displayed through these carnivals. We are working towards making Himachal Pradesh as the country's most developed tourist state," Sukhu said.

Emphasising state's commitment to 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (guests are like God), Sukhu said hotels and restaurants will remain open round-the-clock during the carnival. He said that the food outlets, restaurants and hotels will decide as to how long they want to remain open and if they want then they can operate 24 hours a day.

Police, Home Guard and Army bands will stage performances in the Shimla Winter Carnival. This apart, many other events namely Miss Carnival, Voice of Shimla, Prince and Princess Junior, Strongest Youth of Shimla, Cycling, Craft Mela, Lit Fest will be held on the occasion.

More than 100 stalls have been set up, where local hill cuisines will be available. A parade of the language and culture department will also be taken out on Mall Road.

The CM has also appealed to the tourists coming to Himachal Pradesh on New Year to take special care of cleanliness. Sukhu said that plastic and other waste should be disposed in dustbins and beauty of the mountains should be maintained.