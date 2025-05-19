Erode Elderly Couple's Murder Case Solved: Arrested Accused Were Involved In Another Triple Murder In Tiruppur, Reveal Police

Erode: Police on Monday claimed to have solved the case of murder of an elderly couple in Erode's Megaraiyan following arrest of three suspects after an intensified investigation.

The accused arrested in this connection have been identified as Achiyappan (48), Matheswaran and Ramesh. As per police, the trio brutally murdered Ramasamy and Pakiyammal at their farmhouse in Megaraiyan near Sivagiri, Tamil Nadu, on April 1. After committing the crime, the assailants looted 10.25 sovereigns of jewelry, including a mangalyam thali, a necklace, and a bangle from Pakiyammal.

Subsequently, a case was registered and district police formed 12 special teams to carry out a detailed investigation. CCTV footages were verified to identify the suspects. Finally, raids were launched during which police recovered two-wheelers, weapons, gloves, and Ramasamy's stolen cellphone from the accused.

Further investigation revealed that one Gnanasekaran, a jewelry store owner from Chennimalai, had helped the accused by melting the looted jewelry. He was also arrested while police seized 82 grams of gold bars from him.

Speaking to media at the Erode SP office, Coimbatore IG Senthilkumar informed, "12 special teams were formed to investigate the murder of the Erode couple. We examined CCTV footages, during which it was revealed that Achiyappan, Ramesh, and Matheswaran had murdered the elderly couple. Two-wheelers, wooden weapon, gloves, etc. were seized from them. Moreover, the mobile phone of Ramasamy which was in their possession has also been recovered."

Suspects' Link To Tiruppur Triple Murder

During interrogation, the accused also confessed to killing three members of a family in November last year. Seventy eight-year-old Deivasikamani, his wife Alamathal (75), and their son Senthilkumar (46) were reportedly murdered in Semalaikaundan Palayam of Avinashipalayam, Tiruppur, while the case is currently being handled by the CB-CID.

Police also revealed that ten more cases are pending against Aachiyappan, Matheswaran, and Ramesh. "Achiyappan, Matheswaran, and Ramesh were involved in crimes back in 2015, including five theft cases. They were also sent to jail for nine months but after their release they again started targeting elderly persons in isolated farmhouses. We have reports that the accused were engaged in coconut peeling work in different farms, during which they used to target and rob the houses of elderly people staying alone. We are now investigating if they are involved in any other cases in Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur," stated IG Senthilkumar.

On Monday, four accused including jewellery store owner Gnanasekaran, were presented at the Elumathur court, before being taken on judicial custody till June 2. All four have been sent to the district jail in Gopichettipalayam under heavy security.

"As far as the investigation of the case is concerned, it can finish early depending on the availability of evidence. All four accused arrested in the Sivagiri couple murder case were produced in the Elumathur court. The judge ordered their judicial custody till June 2. Following the court order, all four were taken to the district jail in Gopichettipalayam under heavy police security," said IG Senthilkumar.

