DMK's Chandrakumar Leads In Erode East By-Poll Amid Tight Security

Erode East by-poll counting began at Chithode amid heightened security. DMK and NTK face-off after Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan's death necessitated the election.
Counting of votes begins for Erode-East bypolls (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Erode: The counting of votes for the Erode East by-election began on Saturday morning at the Government College of Engineering, Erode, under tight security arrangements. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate CV Chandrakumar is leading against Naam Tamizhar Katchi's (NTK) MK Seethalakshmi by over 23,300 votes at the end of the third round of counting.

The counting process commenced at 8 AM, with postal ballots being counted first, followed by votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency was held on February 5, recording a 67.97 per cent voter turnout.

A total of 46 candidates, including 44 independents, contested the election. However, the primary competition remains between the ruling DMK and the NTK. The AIADMK and the BJP opposition parties had boycotted the poll, making it a direct contest between DMK and NTK.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA EVKS Ekangovan on December 14 2024, at the age of 75. Given the political significance of the seat, security measures have been strengthened outside the counting centre. Personnel from various law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure smooth and fair counting.

The constituency has a total of 2,27,576 registered voters, including, 1,10,128 men,1,17,381 women and 37 transgender individuals.

