DMK's Chandrakumar Leads In Erode East By-Poll Amid Tight Security

Erode: The counting of votes for the Erode East by-election began on Saturday morning at the Government College of Engineering, Erode, under tight security arrangements. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate CV Chandrakumar is leading against Naam Tamizhar Katchi's (NTK) MK Seethalakshmi by over 23,300 votes at the end of the third round of counting.

The counting process commenced at 8 AM, with postal ballots being counted first, followed by votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency was held on February 5, recording a 67.97 per cent voter turnout.

A total of 46 candidates, including 44 independents, contested the election. However, the primary competition remains between the ruling DMK and the NTK. The AIADMK and the BJP opposition parties had boycotted the poll, making it a direct contest between DMK and NTK.