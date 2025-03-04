ETV Bharat / state

Erode Angalamman Temple Festival: More Than 500 Goats Sacrificed, Feast Organised For Over 20,000 Devotees

Erode: Sandiyapalayam village near Anthiyur in Tamil Nadu's Erode district witnessed huge gathering for the Angalamman temple festival, where more than 500 goats were sacrificed, and a feast was organised for over 20,000 devotees. The celebrations included a massive 5000 kg cooked goat curry which was served to the devotees.

As per the belief, the festival only takes place when the Goddess (Amman) grants permission. While the festival was held in 2023, it was stopped last year due to the Kumbabhishekam (temple consecration). The festival at the shrine once again resumed this year with a 15-day long rituals seeking the Goddess' consent. The goddess was prayed to give permission to hold the festival this year. The festival's main event, which includes chariot procession and the hunting goat (vettai kidaa) offering ceremony, took place on Monday (March 3).

Subsequently, devotees carried the idols of Angalamman, Nataraja and Pachai Amman in a beautifully-decorated chariot in a procession from Madapalli to nearby graveyard. There, special puja was performed and goats were sacrificed to the deity as part of the rituals. The sacrificed goats were cooked in the temple premises and distributed to the devotees and public.