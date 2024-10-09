ETV Bharat / state

Ernakulam CJM Court Orders Inquiry Into Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Remarks

Ernakulam: The CJM Court in Ernakulam has ordered an inquiry into remarks made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the Navakerala Sadas.

The order follows a complaint filed by Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammad Shiyas, who alleged that the Chief Minister's statements incited widespread violence against Youth Congress workers.

The court has directed the Ernakulam Central Police to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The complaint cited a brutal attack on Youth Congress workers by members of the CPM and DYFI during a protest against the Navakerala Yatra in Kannur.

Shiyas contended that the Chief Minister (CM) justified the violent incidents as a "life-saving operation," which exacerbated the situation.