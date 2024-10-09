Ernakulam CJM Court Orders Inquiry Into Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Remarks

Ernakulam: The CJM Court in Ernakulam has ordered an inquiry into remarks made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the Navakerala Sadas.
The order follows a complaint filed by Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammad Shiyas, who alleged that the Chief Minister's statements incited widespread violence against Youth Congress workers.
The court has directed the Ernakulam Central Police to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The complaint cited a brutal attack on Youth Congress workers by members of the CPM and DYFI during a protest against the Navakerala Yatra in Kannur.
Shiyas contended that the Chief Minister (CM) justified the violent incidents as a "life-saving operation," which exacerbated the situation.
The court's decision comes in response to ongoing tensions that have followed Vijayan's comments, which reportedly encouraged further attacks in the wake of the initial violence. The violent incidents, including an attack on November 20 of last year during a black flag protest in Kalliasseri, prompted Shiyas to file the petition on April 2 through advocate Varghese Sabu.
The inquiry into the Chief Minister's remarks is expected to further escalate political tensions in the region, as both sides prepare to address the fallout from these events.
Pinarayi Vijayan is an MLA from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency in the Kannur district of the state.