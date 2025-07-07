ETV Bharat / state

Erasing The Stain: Ganja Cultivation Wiped Out From Alluri District

Amaravati: The hilly regions of Visakhapatnam and Alluri districts, aka the Manyam region, historically associated with the legacy of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, are now being reclaimed from the grip of narcotics. Thanks to coordinated efforts by the Eagle task force and police, ganja cultivation that once spread across 11,000 acres has been brought down to near zero in just one year.

This dramatic turnaround has not gone unnoticed. At a recent Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) meeting, Tamil Nadu Anti-Narcotics Task Force officials acknowledged that the inflow of ganja from Andhra Pradesh has virtually stopped. “Earlier, most seizures were traced back to Manyam in AP. Now, the supply is mostly coming from Odisha,” said the officials.

Andhra Pradesh, which was previously in the NCB’s red zone, has now been removed from that list, a shift credited to the change in governance and swift on-ground action by the coalition government.

Crushing A ₹11,000 Crore Network

Until last year, ganja was grown in two seasons annually, yielding over 2,000 kg per acre, with each crop valued at a minimum of ₹5,000 per kg. At full scale, the market value of the produce is expected to cross ₹11,000 crore annually. After extensive field surveys and drone surveillance in July and August 2023, all plantations were destroyed. No signs of cultivation were found during the next season in December–January, signalling a complete halt in production.

Eagle task force head Ake Ravi Krishna emphasised the moral resolve behind the mission, saying, “We vowed that cannabis should never grow in the land where Alluri walked. With the support of local tribals and awareness campaigns, we were able to achieve this. In fact, some even uprooted the plants themselves. What remained, we destroyed.”