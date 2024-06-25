Eradicate Sanatana Dharma Remark: TN Minister Udayanidhi Stalin Granted Conditional Bail

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with a case filed against him over his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate following a notice to him based on a petition by Paramesh, a social activist, for his remark.

The Supreme Court in March has rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark and asked why he has moved the top court with his plea after abusing his right of freedom of speech and expression.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta has told Stalin that he is a minister and should know the consequences of his remark.

"You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," the bench had said and adjourned the matter to March 15.

The court granted conditional bail to Tamil Nadu sports and youth affairs minister with a surety of Rs 1 lakh and posted the matter to August 8.

Speaking at a conference in Chennai in September last year, Udhayanidhi Stalin said 'Sanatana Dharma' was against social justice and equality and that it should be "eradicated" like malaria and dengue. His remarks drew widespread condemnation from various quarters. Amid the row, he stood his ground, stressing that he would oppose 'Sanatana Dharma' forever.