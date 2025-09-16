ETV Bharat / state

EPS Rules Out Return Of OPS, Praises BJP-Led Centre For 'Protecting' AIADMK Govt Earlier

Chennai: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has ruled out the possibility of re-induction of expelled leaders like O Panneerselvam, saying those who "betrayed" the party have no place in it. This comes amid calls for reunification from some leaders, including veteran K A Sengottaiyan.

He also praised the BJP-led Centre, saying it "protected the AIADMK government (in 2017) when some persons tried to topple it." Palaniswami's virtually shutting the doors on Panneerselvam and another expelled leader TTV Dhinakaran came on a day when deposed party leader V K Sasikala and Sengottaiyan batted for reunification of AIADMK factions before the 2026 polls.

Referring to reports in a section of media that claimed he was meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss AIADMK's internal issues, he said such news was reported after the party postponed the ongoing campaign schedule in Dharmapuri due to forecast of heavy rains. He asserted that "nobody can harm the AIADMK."

"Let me say, write it down. More than power, self respect is more important for us. I will not make the slightest of compromises in that regard," he said. The former CM was addressing a meeting here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dravidian stalwart and late Chief Minister, CN Annadurai.

He charged some persons with trying to create an issue in the AIADMK with the help of a "stooge" who has now been identified. "Soon an end will be put to that."

"Some voted against the AIADMK government to topple it. We forgave them and made them deputy CM. But he doesn't seem to have changed. He attacked the AIADMK party office which is like a temple," Palaniswami said, referring to Panneerselvam (OPS).

OPS, who had rebelled against then AIADMK chief Sasikala after CM J Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, had voted against the Palaniswami-led government in the 2017 trust vote. His supporters had also allegedly vandalised the party headquarters here in July 2022 ahead of a party general council that expelled him and his supporters. A visibly aggressive Palaniswami ruled out any rapproachment.