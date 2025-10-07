Episode Of Man Reuniting With Family After 10 Years Brings Plight Of Mentally Ill Into Focus
Madan Shah Durve of Chhindwara was found roaming in Perambalur and was rescued by the staff of Vela Home in 2015
Published : October 7, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
Perambalur: A mentally ill person lodged in a mental health facility in Perambalur was reunited with his family after ten years. Madan Shah Durve was found roaming in Perambalur and was rescued by the staff of Vela Home on March 23, 2015. His case has brought the plight of missing mentally ill persons into focus.
The mental health facility was informed that a middle aged person was roaming on the streets of Perambalur. The staff located Durve and brought him to the facility where he was provided food, care and treatment as a part of the rehabilitation programme. The facility engages psychiatrists to treat the persons lodged there with mental illness.
Durve was given treatment for the last ten years and he recovered fully a week ago. He provided his personal details and the address of his family in Madhya Pradesh who were informed. He revealed that he belonged to a village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.
The officials at Vela Home contacted his family members with the help of the local Police. His son and daughter-in-law came to Perambalur to take him back.
It was an emotional reunion where 55-year-old Durve burst into tears upon seeing his son and daughter-in-law.
A Public Grievance Redressal Day meeting held on October 6 in the presence of Perambalur District Collector N. Mrunalini where the Vela Home officials handed Durve over to his family members. Durve was all praise for the Vela Home staff that had taken care of him for the last ten years. His family members thanked the District Collector for safely handing over the missing man after all this while to them.
Durve’s case brings into focus the problem of mentally ill persons going missing in India. Such people face many challenges due to limited public infrastructure, social stigma and complex legal processes. Reports indicate that many of them are found after a long time wandering and living on the streets of cities away from their homes.
Reports further say that around 15% of Indian adults face mental health issues.
Those who go missing are often found to have travelled long distances away from home. In some cases, such people are abandoned by their families.
Experts have pointed out the inadequate public health infrastructure for handling homeless persons with mental illness (HPMI) which also prevents them from getting the required medical attention and help. In many cases the family members are reluctant to take these people back.
Locating a mentally ill person who has ventured away from home is a very challenging task since he or she is unable to recall their name, family or origin. The use of technology like the Aadhaar database has proven helpful in some cases.
The Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 gives specific rights to HPMI that include the right to free treatment and services, community living and protection from chaining.
Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) have been playing a major role in reuniting such persons with their families.
