Episode Of Man Reuniting With Family After 10 Years Brings Plight Of Mentally Ill Into Focus

Perambalur: A mentally ill person lodged in a mental health facility in Perambalur was reunited with his family after ten years. Madan Shah Durve was found roaming in Perambalur and was rescued by the staff of Vela Home on March 23, 2015. His case has brought the plight of missing mentally ill persons into focus.

The mental health facility was informed that a middle aged person was roaming on the streets of Perambalur. The staff located Durve and brought him to the facility where he was provided food, care and treatment as a part of the rehabilitation programme. The facility engages psychiatrists to treat the persons lodged there with mental illness.

Durve was given treatment for the last ten years and he recovered fully a week ago. He provided his personal details and the address of his family in Madhya Pradesh who were informed. He revealed that he belonged to a village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

The officials at Vela Home contacted his family members with the help of the local Police. His son and daughter-in-law came to Perambalur to take him back.

It was an emotional reunion where 55-year-old Durve burst into tears upon seeing his son and daughter-in-law.

A Public Grievance Redressal Day meeting held on October 6 in the presence of Perambalur District Collector N. Mrunalini where the Vela Home officials handed Durve over to his family members. Durve was all praise for the Vela Home staff that had taken care of him for the last ten years. His family members thanked the District Collector for safely handing over the missing man after all this while to them.

Durve’s case brings into focus the problem of mentally ill persons going missing in India. Such people face many challenges due to limited public infrastructure, social stigma and complex legal processes. Reports indicate that many of them are found after a long time wandering and living on the streets of cities away from their homes.