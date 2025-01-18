EOW Raids Retired Ujjain Bank Officer's Property, Uncovers Rs 5 Crore In Assets

Ujjain: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ujjain on Saturday raided the residence of retired bank officer Anil Suhane in Vasant Vihar, uncovering assets worth over Rs 5 crore. Suhane, who served as Assistant Manager at the District Cooperative Central Bank, is under investigation for possessing disproportionate assets.

A 30-member team from the EOW and local police began the raid around noon, searching Suhane's properties for nearly three hours. Authorities discovered a four-storey house of 2500 square feet, another 1500 square feet house, two shops in Ujjain's Dawa Bazaar, two plots, three vehicles, Rs 8 lakh in cash, and three bank lockers. Additionally, documents related to other commercial properties in Ujjain were seized.

EOW SP Dilip Soni explained that Suhane had started his banking career in 1992 with a modest salary of Rs 3,000 per month. At the end of his career, his total income should have been around Rs 70 lakh. However, the assets uncovered during the raise suggest an accumulation of wealth far beyond his earnings.

Suhane, who retired from his post on December 31, had previously been involved in corruption allegations related to loan disbursements during his tenure. The EOW is now conducting a detailed probe into his financial activities, officials said.