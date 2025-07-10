ETV Bharat / state

Environmentalists Question End-Of-Life Vehicle Crackdown; Emphasise On Working On Source Of Pollution

New Delhi: Environmentalists on Thursday called for a solution to Delhi's air pollution by working on the source of the pollution. In a meeting of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital and Adjoining Area on Tuesday, it was decided that all end-of-life (EoL) vehicles will be denied fuelling at the fuel pump stations from November 1 in Delhi, and in the rest NCR from April 1 next year, in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

Diesel vehicles which are older than 10 years and petrol vehicles that are over 15 years old are classified as EoL vehicles.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist Anil Kumar Gupta emphasised working on the source of pollution from where it is generated.

Asked about Centre's panel on air quality in Delhi and NCR's recent decision, Gupta, who is also a member of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), said, "I won't make any comments on CAQM and National Green Tribunal (NGT). If we talk about the environment, the source of the pollution should be ended. We should have a scientific study in hand before implementing anything. If it seems that it is polluting, then it should be stopped. If not, then it should not be stopped."

"We should work on the source of the pollution. What is the source of the pollution? Stop this, stop that, it's very easy to say. Is there any study in this regard which mentions achievement due to stopping?" he said.

Gupta asserted that the main focus should be on ending the source of pollution.

BS Vohra, another environmental expert, asserted that a vehicle does not become unfit for use simply because it has run for 10 or 15 years, adding that the key issue should not be the age of the vehicle, but its actual emission levels.

"We all want a solution to Delhi’s air pollution crisis, but the current approach risks creating an even bigger problem for its residents. It’s estimated that Delhi has around 6.2 million EoL vehicles. If fuel access is suddenly denied to all of them, how will people commute?" he said.

Pointing out that Delhi’s population ranges between 30 to 40 million, Vohra told ETV Bharat, "Yet, even on its best day, the Delhi Metro has handled a peak ridership of approximately 6.9 million. The combined capacity of DTC and Cluster buses adds up to around 4.3 million daily rides. Together, that’s roughly 11 to 12 million rides per day. If 6.2 million vehicles are taken off the road, affecting the mobility of an estimated 10–15 million people, how exactly are they expected to get around? Without significantly ramping up public transport infrastructure first, this policy risks stranding millions of commuters and severely disrupting daily life in the city."