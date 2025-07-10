Environmentalists Question End-Of-Life Vehicle Crackdown; Emphasise On Working On Source Of Pollution

New Delhi: Environmentalists on Thursday called for a solution to Delhi's air pollution by working on the source of the pollution. In a meeting of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital and Adjoining Area on Tuesday, it was decided that all end-of-life (EoL) vehicles will be denied fuelling at the fuel pump stations from November 1 in Delhi, and in the rest NCR from April 1 next year, in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.
Diesel vehicles which are older than 10 years and petrol vehicles that are over 15 years old are classified as EoL vehicles.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist Anil Kumar Gupta emphasised working on the source of pollution from where it is generated.
Asked about Centre's panel on air quality in Delhi and NCR's recent decision, Gupta, who is also a member of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), said, "I won't make any comments on CAQM and National Green Tribunal (NGT). If we talk about the environment, the source of the pollution should be ended. We should have a scientific study in hand before implementing anything. If it seems that it is polluting, then it should be stopped. If not, then it should not be stopped."
"We should work on the source of the pollution. What is the source of the pollution? Stop this, stop that, it's very easy to say. Is there any study in this regard which mentions achievement due to stopping?" he said.
Gupta asserted that the main focus should be on ending the source of pollution.
BS Vohra, another environmental expert, asserted that a vehicle does not become unfit for use simply because it has run for 10 or 15 years, adding that the key issue should not be the age of the vehicle, but its actual emission levels.
"We all want a solution to Delhi’s air pollution crisis, but the current approach risks creating an even bigger problem for its residents. It’s estimated that Delhi has around 6.2 million EoL vehicles. If fuel access is suddenly denied to all of them, how will people commute?" he said.
Pointing out that Delhi’s population ranges between 30 to 40 million, Vohra told ETV Bharat, "Yet, even on its best day, the Delhi Metro has handled a peak ridership of approximately 6.9 million. The combined capacity of DTC and Cluster buses adds up to around 4.3 million daily rides. Together, that’s roughly 11 to 12 million rides per day. If 6.2 million vehicles are taken off the road, affecting the mobility of an estimated 10–15 million people, how exactly are they expected to get around? Without significantly ramping up public transport infrastructure first, this policy risks stranding millions of commuters and severely disrupting daily life in the city."
He asserted that before taking such measures, a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) test must be the first step and only if a vehicle fails to meet emission standards should further action be considered.
"Delhi urgently needs a robust, transparent, and corruption-free PUC system—one that ensures no polluting vehicle, whether new or old, is allowed on the road.It’s evident that the authorities lack confidence in the current PUC system, which is likely why they bypassed the emission test requirement and directly ordered the scrapping of vehicles. This undermines both public trust and the principles of fair environmental regulation," Vohra said.
He said the government should also study and learn from successful international models, particularly the PUC mechanisms used in countries like China, which have transformed several heavily polluted cities into greener, cleaner urban spaces.
The environmentalist further said, "Our focus should be on finding long-term solutions to mitigate the air pollution, and not just imposing temporary restrictions. Unfortunately, the current approach by the authorities appears to be limited to preventive measures. GRAP (Stages 1 to 4) seems more focused on banning activities and enforcing curbs, rather than addressing the root causes of pollution or developing sustainable solutions."
"Moreover, the 'one family, one car' norm, as recommended by the monitoring committee, must be strictly enforced to help control vehicle density.
At the same time, traffic congestion caused by illegal encroachments and poor road planning needs urgent attention. Improving road conditions and ensuring clear, obstruction-free pathways are equally critical steps toward reducing pollution and easing mobility in the city," he said.
Asserting that the authorities must recognise that private vehicles represent the hard-earned savings of the middle class, Vohra said, "Most of these vehicles remain parked 95 per cent of the time and, in over 10 to 15 years, have often clocked less than 50,000 kilometres. In contrast, commercial or non-private vehicles can exceed that mileage in just one year."
"Many of these privately owned vehicles—especially those used by senior citizens—are their only reliable means of transport. Such vehicles deserve a fair reassessment, not blanket bans. A reasonable extension or lease of life should be considered for these lightly used, well-maintained vehicles with a timely and regular pollution under control certificate," he added.
Also Read
Delhi To Enforce Fuel Ban On EoL Vehicles From Nov 1; NCR Districts Next In Line
Overage Vehicle Fuel Ban In Delhi To Be Put On Hold Until Nov 1: CAQM Sources