Environmentalists Move Kerala HC Against Wayanad Tunnel Project, Cite Ecological Concerns

Kozhikode: Environmental organisations have approached the Kerala High Court challenging the proposed Anakampoyil-Kallady-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, citing serious ecological threats.
The project, which recently received central environmental clearance, is now facing legal hurdles from conservation groups who claim the approval process was flawed. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Wayanad Nature Conservation Committee President N. Badusha alleged that the tunnel, which passes through ecologically sensitive terrain, could have devastating environmental consequences.
He asserted that both the Central and State Appraisal Committees granted approval without commissioning a proper expert study, and accused the Forest Department of misleading the process by not providing the required forest clearance.
“The Public Works Department was expected to submit a detailed study report, which never came. This area has already witnessed major landslides in Chooralmala, Puthumala, and Kavalappara. Pushing a tunnel through such terrain is reckless,” Badusha said, adding that his organisation would file a petition seeking a stay on the construction.
Questions Over Tourism and Development Benefits
Environmentalists also criticised the project’s stated tourism benefits, arguing that the tunnel would bypass natural scenic areas rather than enhance access to them. “If tourists are coming to enjoy nature, how does a tunnel help? This is not tourism—it’s a shortcut that only benefits a few real estate interests,” said Badusha, alleging that influential individuals have been acquiring land around Anakampoyil in anticipation of resort development.
Government Pushes Ahead with Mega Project
Despite opposition, government officials maintain that the tunnel will be a game-changer for connectivity between Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph said construction work would begin soon and confirmed that final environmental clearance is expected shortly. The tunnel, he said, has already received conditional approval from the Union Environment Ministry, subject to 60 stipulations.
“This is a long-cherished dream project. Once completed, it will be the third-largest underground road tunnel in India,” Joseph said.
Project Background and Scope
First announced in 2020, the Anakampoyil-Kallady-Meppadi tunnel is expected to cost ₹1,800 crore. The 8.11-km-long double tunnel with four lanes is designed to ease traffic congestion on the Thamarassery Churam route and improve travel efficiency between key districts. Initial feasibility studies were conducted under the supervision of Konkan Railway Corporation. While a tender was floated after the survey, the process was delayed due to extensions in the submission deadline.
The project gained renewed attention when it was highlighted in the government’s recent policy statement. Once completed, the tunnel will join the ranks of India’s longest road tunnels, alongside the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel (Chenani-Nashri) and the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.