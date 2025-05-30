ETV Bharat / state

Environmentalists Move Kerala HC Against Wayanad Tunnel Project, Cite Ecological Concerns

Kozhikode: Environmental organisations have approached the Kerala High Court challenging the proposed Anakampoyil-Kallady-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, citing serious ecological threats.

The project, which recently received central environmental clearance, is now facing legal hurdles from conservation groups who claim the approval process was flawed. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Wayanad Nature Conservation Committee President N. Badusha alleged that the tunnel, which passes through ecologically sensitive terrain, could have devastating environmental consequences.

He asserted that both the Central and State Appraisal Committees granted approval without commissioning a proper expert study, and accused the Forest Department of misleading the process by not providing the required forest clearance.

“The Public Works Department was expected to submit a detailed study report, which never came. This area has already witnessed major landslides in Chooralmala, Puthumala, and Kavalappara. Pushing a tunnel through such terrain is reckless,” Badusha said, adding that his organisation would file a petition seeking a stay on the construction.

Questions Over Tourism and Development Benefits

Environmentalists also criticised the project’s stated tourism benefits, arguing that the tunnel would bypass natural scenic areas rather than enhance access to them. “If tourists are coming to enjoy nature, how does a tunnel help? This is not tourism—it’s a shortcut that only benefits a few real estate interests,” said Badusha, alleging that influential individuals have been acquiring land around Anakampoyil in anticipation of resort development.