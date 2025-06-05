World Environment Day: Medha Patkar, Other Activists Stopped By Odisha Police From Attending Rally Against Mining Project

Rayagada: Noted environmentalist Medha Patkar and several other activists were allegedly stopped by police at Rayagada railway station in Odisha on Thursday when they were on their way to attend a World Environment Day event scheduled at Hatpada under Kashipur block of Rayagada district.

The event was aimed to raise voices against proposed bauxite mining at the Sijimali Reserve. Sources told ETV Bharat that police citing potential law and order concerns, held back the activists from attending the event.

Odisha Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik called Patkar's "detention" an "assault on the very spirit of democracy". "It is deeply unfortunate that environmentalist Medha Patkar was detained by Rayagada police today, on World Environment Day. She was in Sunger Hatapada under Kashipur block to speak at a protest rally against the Sijimali mining project and to lead a peaceful march," Patnaik said in a post on X.

"People who believe in democratic values should reflect seriously on this. Who are the architects behind this decision? In whose interest such a decision has been taken?" the Congress leader added.

Sources said that Patkar was being brought back from Rayagada to Berhampur where she is scheduled to attend a 'Save Rushikulya River' event on Friday. Police officials, for now, have declined to comment. ETV Bharat will update the story if and when they release any statement on the issue.

Residents of Kashipur block’s Sijimali region where Patkar was supposed to address the rally have been engaged in a long-standing movement opposing the mining activities. This region has seen unrest multiple times in the past over the issue. In light of the law and order situation, the police previously arrested several tribal protestors involved in the anti-mining movement.

Today’s event at Hatpada, organized by the Maa Mati Mali Suraksha Committee, was a major gathering to mark World Environment Day. Alongside Medha Patkar, other prominent figures scheduled to attend included environmentalist Prafulla Samantara, farmer leader Lingaraj, national convenor of Jan Andolan Samnvay Lingaraj Azad, and state convenor Narendra Mohanty.