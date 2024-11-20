ETV Bharat / state

50 Pc Staff Of Delhi Govt Offices To Work From Home Due To Pollution, Says Env Minister Gopal Rai

A meeting with the officers will discuss the staff's work-from-home provision due to city pollution levels later today.

File photo of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
File photo of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

New Delhi: Half of the staff of Delhi government offices will work from home given the pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. In a post on X, Rai said that 50 per cent of the staff in government offices will work from home. He said implementation of the provision will be discussed in a meeting with the officers later in the day.

The government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD earlier. The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6.30 pm.

