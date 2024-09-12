ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Village Refuses Outsiders Entry Without Aadhar Card Due To Frequent Thefts

Nawada: In view of the repeated incidents of thefts, people of a village in Bihar's Nawda district have decided to allow outsiders only after checking their Aadhar Cards.

Sundara village under Roh block of Nawada have taken charge of security themselves. Here, the villagers are not only maintaining vigil in a collective manner every night, but also check the Aadhar card of any unknown person who enters the village. It is only when they find the information correct, that the person is allowed entry.

Gautam Kumar, a local resident said that after a theft was reported in the house of one Basant Kumar of the village on the night of September 3, a meeting was held by the villagers and a team was formed for ensuring security of the village.

"One person from every house has been included in the team to keep vigil in the village by staying awake at night. A total of seven teams have been set up for a week. The villagers have equipped themselves with sticks and torches. They are patrolling the streets, neighborhoods, crossroads and barns of the village. An outsider is allowed to enter the village only after confirming his/her identity," Gautam Kumar of Sundara village said.

Villagers keep vigil armed with sticks: Vikas Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Pappu, Sanjay Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Kishori Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Munni Prasad and others included in the teams said that they have been forced to take such a step due to the repeated incidents of theft.

"We are all very worried about the thefts in the village and so the villagers themselves have formed teams to guard the village with sticks at night. We thoroughly investigate before allowing an unknown person into the village," Vikas Kumar of Sundara village said.