Entrepreneur Par Excellence: Odisha's Tara Das Made It Big With The Humble Yet Delectable Arisha Pitha

Bhubaneswar: Entrepreneurship was never on Tara Das' mind when she learnt the art of making Arisha Pita, the traditional sweet pancake of Odisha, from her mother-in-law. But entrepreneur is what she became that too one of Odisha's most prominent and talked about.

Das has been making Arisha Pitha for the last 25 years. But she never aspired to be an entrepreneur. She led a happy life with her husband, who was a senior officer in the Forest Department and her son in Jajpur. But her world turned upside down when her husband succumbed to chronic kidney disease. Though it did not lead to any financial distress but Tara and her son shifted to state capital Bhubaneswar. Since her husband was fond of traditional Odia food, Das had learnt making Arisha Pitha from her mother-in-law right after her marriage. The 10 month long crash course on the subtle yet delicate art of making Arisha Pitha helped her earn some extra bucks in Bhubaneswar. The journey towards entrepreneurship had started for Das who formed a company called Rajmoni Foods, which has become a household name across Odisha.

Das, who is now an inspiration for other women, was lauded by Prime Minister in his Mann ki Baat programme. Fondly known as Arisha Queen, Das recalls she first made the delectable pancake with 2 kg of rice and an equal amount of jaggery. She started Rajmoni Foods in May, 1999. Her Arisha Pithas, made of pure ghee, are in demand not only in Odisha but also Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Sikkim and other states of India. Besides, the pancakes made by Rajmoni Foods are also popular in Thailand, Japan, China, Europe and even the USA. The Odia diaspora residing in other states of India and abroad never miss ordering from Rajmoni Foods for special occassions. She said Rajmoni Foods caters as per customers' requirements. Das emphasizes she ensures the best for her customers.