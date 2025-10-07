ETV Bharat / state

Enthusiasts Get Firsthand Experience Of Forest Patrolling At Chikhaldara in Amravati

They are the ones keeping a tab on whether the tiger in the forest is safe. Did the tiger choose any new route to roam about in the forest? Are there enough grass and water available for herbivorous animals like deer and sambar? These Forest Department personnel keep an eye on every movement in the forest and perform the most important task of preventing poaching. Regular foot patrols are conducted by four to five teams.

Amravati: Patrolling is the essence of keeping a tab on the developments in a forest area. Those carrying out this essential exercise are the most informed about the forest and it is their knowledge that comes in handy in forest management. This is being demonstrated by the Forest Department employees at Chikhaldara in Maharashtra's Amravati.

As part of the Wildlife Week, enthusiasts got a firsthand experience of forest patrolling along a dense forest path of about 10 km. The patrol was from the Forest Guard Training Institute in Chikhaldara to the Conservation Camp in the forest at Chatibalda in Vairat forest area. The journey, which initially started on the road, soon took a detour through the forest. A labourer with an axe in his hand led the patrol while his teammates kept on observing the surroundings.

Seeing the tiger droppings, the team members provided information about the animal's hair in the droppings. Wildlife enthusiasts also got information about the various medicinal plants and types of grass in the forest. Chikhaldara Forest Range Officer of Melghat Tiger Reserve Rahul Dhait who was a part of the exercise for some distance gave information about the water bodies in the forest.

"There is a lot of water in the natural lakes in the forest at present but artificial water bodies are constantly filled with water around the year so that the animals do not face thirsty conditions. There are around three hundred and fifty bird species to be seen in this forest," Dhait informed.

To ensure that there is no tree felling, the Forest Department personnel patrol eight to ten kilometres in different parts of the forest daily. Forest Guard Mukesh Javarkar told ETV Bharat, "During patrolling we also check if any wild animal is having any trouble or injured. In case we come to know about an injury to an animal, we inform our seniors who make arrangements for its treatment. We also check if there is ample water available for the animals. Litmus paper is dropped into the water to check that it is not poisoned."