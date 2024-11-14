ETV Bharat / state

Ensure Safe Release Of Six Abducted By Chin-Kuki Insurgents: Delhi Meitei Group

DMCC spokesperson said the victims, including three women, two children and an eight-month-old, were abducted from Jiribam's Jakuradhor Karong and taken towards the Barak River.

Memebers of the DMCC at a press conference in New Delhi
Memebers of the DMCC at a press conference in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC) on Thursday appealed to both the Central and the state government to ensure a safe release of the six people including one infant and two minors, allegedly abducted by Chin-Kuki insurgents on Monday when security forces killed 10 militants at Jiribam.

"The DMCC women’s wing holds Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amiot Shah and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, accountable for the safe release of the kidnapped individuals," DNCC spokesperson Lisham Santhalembi said.

Santhalembi said that the victims, including three women, two children and an eight-month-old, were abducted from Jiribam's Jakuradhor Karong and taken towards the Barak River.

The six victims -- Yurembam Rani Devi (61), Telam Thoibi Devi (31), Laishram Heitonbi Devi (25), Laishram Chinghheinganba (2), Telam Thajamanbi (8) and the infant Laishram Langamba -- were among a group of 13 Meeteis displaced from their homes in June and residing near the CRPF camp in Jakuradhor and the Borobekra police station. They were abducted from the same place where security forces killed 10 insurgents on November 11.

Santhalembi said the heinous crime marked by the abduction of women and children calls for immediate and serious interventions from the highest levels of the government.

"If the leadership does not act promptly to secure their release, this could deepen public mistrust and fuel perceptions that the government is complicit in perpetuating violence for political ends, including the potential division of Manipur along ethnic lines," she said.

The government must recognise that the safety of these women and children is not just a humanitarian concern but a test of its commitment to peace and unity in Manipur, she said.

The abduction of six people has raised a global outrage with the Association of Meiteis in the Americas, appealing for immediate and decisive action from Biren Singh for their rescue.

The association also appealed for direct intervention from Modi and Shah to ensure the protection of the civilians. They demanded a thorough investigation into this incident, full accountability for the perpetrators, and implementation of enhanced security measures to prevent further attacks on vulnerable sections of society.

The Ningols United Progressive Initiative (NUPI), a group of Manipur women all over the world, also demanded immediate and decisive action from the central government and all state leaders to ensure the safe return of the abducted individuals to their families.

"We also appeal to the conscience of those involved in the abductions to release the innocent civilians, especially the women and children, on humanitarian grounds," Ranjana Longjam, president of NUPI in Delhi, said.

TAGGED:

