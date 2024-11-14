ETV Bharat / state

Ensure Safe Release Of Six Abducted By Chin-Kuki Insurgents: Delhi Meitei Group

Memebers of the DMCC at a press conference in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC) on Thursday appealed to both the Central and the state government to ensure a safe release of the six people including one infant and two minors, allegedly abducted by Chin-Kuki insurgents on Monday when security forces killed 10 militants at Jiribam.

"The DMCC women’s wing holds Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amiot Shah and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, accountable for the safe release of the kidnapped individuals," DNCC spokesperson Lisham Santhalembi said.

Santhalembi said that the victims, including three women, two children and an eight-month-old, were abducted from Jiribam's Jakuradhor Karong and taken towards the Barak River.

The six victims -- Yurembam Rani Devi (61), Telam Thoibi Devi (31), Laishram Heitonbi Devi (25), Laishram Chinghheinganba (2), Telam Thajamanbi (8) and the infant Laishram Langamba -- were among a group of 13 Meeteis displaced from their homes in June and residing near the CRPF camp in Jakuradhor and the Borobekra police station. They were abducted from the same place where security forces killed 10 insurgents on November 11.

Santhalembi said the heinous crime marked by the abduction of women and children calls for immediate and serious interventions from the highest levels of the government.

"If the leadership does not act promptly to secure their release, this could deepen public mistrust and fuel perceptions that the government is complicit in perpetuating violence for political ends, including the potential division of Manipur along ethnic lines," she said.