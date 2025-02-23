ETV Bharat / state

Engineering Student From Mizoram Stabbed To Death By Collegemate in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: An engineering student from Mizoram was allegedly stabbed to death by his college mate, who is also from the northeastern state, near their institute in this district, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as V L Valentine (23), a fourth-year student at a private engineering college in Nagaroor. His collegemate, Lamsang Swala, 23, has been taken into custody in connection with the case, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.45 pm on Saturday near the college.