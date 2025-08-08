Engineering Student From Assam's Tezpur Develops Robot To Help Teach Students

Tezpur: Shlok, a B Tech first year student of Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore, has developed a robot that will help students in classrooms.

Hailing from Tezpur, Shlok has been invited for METI Japan internship programme. In a conversation with ETV Bharat's senior journalist, Pranab Kumar Das, Shlok said he developed the robot called Polo with artificial intellegence and it will help impart lessons in classrooms through mobile phones.



If a teacher is unable to remain physically present in classrooms for taking classes, he/she can do so with Polo, he said. Shlok said he developed the robot after around two months of research. It was developed for Rs 1.5 lakh, he said. "I used it myself and found that it can help others as well," the youngster said.

Shlok said he will do his internship in Japan from the end of October to December. Son of Hemanand Khosla and Vandana, he was ranked among the top 10 in the world for the prestigious METI Japan internship programme.

Shlok with his parents (ETV Bharat)

Shlok said he has been passionate about robotics since his childhood and his parents encouraged him to do more in the field. He said Polo can also be used for home security. Polo will have a camera on its face and computer-like text will be visible on its chest, he said.

Shlok is planning to develop his own software company in the future and has already started work on it. It is called Aethernova Technologies Pvt Ltd.