IIT-Delhi Student Found Dead In Hostel Room

New Delhi: A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room on Wednesday.



The body of the second-year undergraduate student pursuing biomechanical engineering had no visible injury marks, though vomit was found on the floor near the bed, suggesting possible medical complications, a senior police officer said. “The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station, claiming a student from Chandigarh was not responding to repeated knocks on the door of his hostel room that was locked from inside,” the officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot and with the help of fire officials, broke open the door. “The student was found lying unconscious on the bed. He was declared dead on the spot by doctors present on the campus," the officer said.

Initial investigation revealed that the student had dinner two days ago, after which he retired to his room. On Tuesday, he did not come in contact with anyone. This made the fellow students suspicious and they informed the security staff