"I'm a Terrorist", Says BTech Student to Avoid Returning Home; Triggers Panic at Bengaluru Airport

Devanahalli (Karnataka): An engineering student got off a Lucknow-bound flight prior to take-off and informed the CISF personnel that he was a "terrorist". This triggered panic at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Officials said the student had performed poorly in the last exam and was unwilling to return home in Lucknow fearing that he would be scolded by his parents. The incident took place on February 17. The student was arrested after his declaration and was released on bail later.

The youth is a first-year student of a private engineering college in Bengaluru. He was supposed to travel by an Air India flight to Lucknow. He boarded the flight but got off minutes before the take off. When he was exiting the arrival section, the CISF personnel stopped him asking the reason behind his last-minute cancellation. The student replied that he was a terrorist.

A complaint was registered against the student at the Kempegowda International Airport and he was arrested immediately. He was released on bail after interrogations.

"It has been revealed that the student's parents had summoned him home because of his poor academic performance. The student was afraid that his parents would scold him for not studying well if he went home. He was unwilling to return home and so he lied that he was a terrorist. He was undergone a thorough interrogation," a CISF official said.