Engineering Girl Student Dies By Suicide In Bihar's Nalanda; Hostel Mates Vandalise College Campus, Police Vehicle

Nalanda: High drama unfolded on the campus of an engineering college under Chandi police station area of Nalanda district in Bihar on Wednesday night after a second-year girl student died allegedly by suicide at her college hostel.

According to fellow students, the victim, a second year student pursuing Civil Engineering, took this extreme step allegedly due to ragging and negligence by college administration. Receiving information, Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Sources said the roommate of deceased fainted after seeing the victim's blood-soaked body. She was taken to Chandi Hospital and later referred to Patna for further treatment due to her serious condition. Recalling her last interaction with the deceased, she said, "At around 9 PM last night, I asked her to come along for dinner, but she said she had eaten snacks and was full. I went to the mess after this and she was alone in the room. When I returned, her laptop was on but she was not there. I tried reaching her, but she did not answer the phone calls. When I looked downstairs, I found her body lying in a pool of blood."

The incident sparked outrage among students, who accused the college management of negligence. They alleged that the Dean did not provide his personal vehicle to take the injured student to the hospital on time. The ambulance also arrived late, which worsened the situation, they alleged.

The victim eventually died on the spot before being taken to the hospital.