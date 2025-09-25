Engineering Girl Student Dies By Suicide In Bihar's Nalanda; Hostel Mates Vandalise College Campus, Police Vehicle
The alleged suicide sparked widespread anger among fellow students, who alleged that the college management failed to take timely action, which led to her death.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST
Nalanda: High drama unfolded on the campus of an engineering college under Chandi police station area of Nalanda district in Bihar on Wednesday night after a second-year girl student died allegedly by suicide at her college hostel.
According to fellow students, the victim, a second year student pursuing Civil Engineering, took this extreme step allegedly due to ragging and negligence by college administration. Receiving information, Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.
Sources said the roommate of deceased fainted after seeing the victim's blood-soaked body. She was taken to Chandi Hospital and later referred to Patna for further treatment due to her serious condition. Recalling her last interaction with the deceased, she said, "At around 9 PM last night, I asked her to come along for dinner, but she said she had eaten snacks and was full. I went to the mess after this and she was alone in the room. When I returned, her laptop was on but she was not there. I tried reaching her, but she did not answer the phone calls. When I looked downstairs, I found her body lying in a pool of blood."
The incident sparked outrage among students, who accused the college management of negligence. They alleged that the Dean did not provide his personal vehicle to take the injured student to the hospital on time. The ambulance also arrived late, which worsened the situation, they alleged.
The victim eventually died on the spot before being taken to the hospital.
Protesting students claimed that she could have been saved if action had been taken in time. Out of anger, they allegedly vandalised the college premises, damaged the DSP's vehicle and set a scooter on fire, leading to deployment of police force on the campus.
A few other hostel residents said the deceased was walking on the terrace in distress late at night before suddenly letting out a loud scream. They said she was mentally disturbed allegedly due to ragging, which might have forced her to take the extreme step.
Meanwhile, Chandi Police Station in-charge Suman Kumar said the matter is being thoroughly investigated. "The exact cause of the suicide has not been ascertained yet. Complaints of ragging have been taken seriously, and all angles are being investigated," he stated.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read
Harassing Juniors Through Informal WhatsApp Groups To Be Treated As Ragging: UGC
Top NEET Ranker From Maharashtra Dies by Suicide, Note Reveals Pressure Of Career Expectations