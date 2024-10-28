ETV Bharat / state

Engineer Rashid Returns To Tihar As Interim Bail Expires; Delhi Court To Pass Order On Regular Bail Today

Rashid has been held in Tihar Jail since 2019 after his arrest by the NIA in connection with a 2017 terror funding case.

(Left) Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief and Member f Parliament for Baramulla constituency, Engineer Rashid with party spokesperson Inam-un-Nabi.
(Left) Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief and Member f Parliament for Baramulla constituency, Engineer Rashid with party spokesperson Inam-un-Nabi. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Srinagar: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief and Member of Parliament for the Baramulla constituency, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, departed for Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Monday on the expiry of his interim bail.

Rashid, who has been held in Tihar Jail since 2019 after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a 2017 terror funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, flew to the national capital from Srinagar Airport. He was accompanied by AIP’s chief spokesperson, Inam-un-Nabi.

The Delhi court initially granted Rashid interim bail on September 7, with a scheduled surrender date of October 3. However, the court extended his bail twice, first to October 13, and later until October 28.

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce later today its order on Rashid's regular bail plea. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had granted Rashid interim bail to enable him to campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The judge had extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on the grounds of his father's health.

The NIA had said it had verified the documents and it was not opposing the bail application of the accused due to the health condition of his father. Elections to the 90-member J-K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.

Srinagar: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief and Member of Parliament for the Baramulla constituency, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, departed for Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Monday on the expiry of his interim bail.

Rashid, who has been held in Tihar Jail since 2019 after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a 2017 terror funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, flew to the national capital from Srinagar Airport. He was accompanied by AIP’s chief spokesperson, Inam-un-Nabi.

The Delhi court initially granted Rashid interim bail on September 7, with a scheduled surrender date of October 3. However, the court extended his bail twice, first to October 13, and later until October 28.

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce later today its order on Rashid's regular bail plea. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had granted Rashid interim bail to enable him to campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The judge had extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on the grounds of his father's health.

The NIA had said it had verified the documents and it was not opposing the bail application of the accused due to the health condition of his father. Elections to the 90-member J-K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ER RASHIDBARAMULLA MPAIPAWAMI ITTEHAD PARTYENGINEER RASHID BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.