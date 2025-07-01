ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Shocker | Engineer Locks Himself For 5 Years After Parent's Death; Rescued

The engineer was rescued by volunteers of the Panvel-based Seal Ashram.

Engineer Locks Himself For 5 Years After Parent's Death; Rescued
Collage: Anup Kumar Nair, who was rescued and the building from where he was rescued (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an engineer locked himself in a flat in the Juinagar area of Navi Mumbai for five years following the death of his parents.

Upon receiving information, volunteers of Panvel-based Seal Ashram rescued the engineer, whose condition is stable. The Seal Ashram is taking care of the rescued engineer.

Seal Ashram founder KL Philip said that Anup Kumar Nair, a resident of Gharkul Society, was in depression and hence he locked himself inside his flat. "He did this following the demise of his parents and he did not venture out. We rushed to his building upon receiving information and rescued him," added Philip.

Philip also said Nair, who was unmarried, was ordering food online for five years and used to dump waste in his house only. "After we rescued him, we found heaps of rotten garbage," added Philip.

His late mother was working with the Indian Air Force while his late father was a Public Relations Officer with a private hospital in Mumbai. Volunteers from the Seal Ashram said that he was in touch with a Life India Corporation (LIC) agent. "The LIC agent instilled fear in him that his relatives would cheat him financially and hence he did not maintain relations with any of his relatives. He gifted all things to his neighbours, relatives and friends, in his house before he locked himself up," the volunteers said.

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an engineer locked himself in a flat in the Juinagar area of Navi Mumbai for five years following the death of his parents.

Upon receiving information, volunteers of Panvel-based Seal Ashram rescued the engineer, whose condition is stable. The Seal Ashram is taking care of the rescued engineer.

Seal Ashram founder KL Philip said that Anup Kumar Nair, a resident of Gharkul Society, was in depression and hence he locked himself inside his flat. "He did this following the demise of his parents and he did not venture out. We rushed to his building upon receiving information and rescued him," added Philip.

Philip also said Nair, who was unmarried, was ordering food online for five years and used to dump waste in his house only. "After we rescued him, we found heaps of rotten garbage," added Philip.

His late mother was working with the Indian Air Force while his late father was a Public Relations Officer with a private hospital in Mumbai. Volunteers from the Seal Ashram said that he was in touch with a Life India Corporation (LIC) agent. "The LIC agent instilled fear in him that his relatives would cheat him financially and hence he did not maintain relations with any of his relatives. He gifted all things to his neighbours, relatives and friends, in his house before he locked himself up," the volunteers said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENGINEER RESCUED BY SEAL ASHRAMNAVI MUMBAI DEPRESSION CASESEAL ASHRAM WORK IN NAVI MUMBAIJUINAGARENGINEER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.