Maharashtra Shocker | Engineer Locks Himself For 5 Years After Parent's Death; Rescued

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an engineer locked himself in a flat in the Juinagar area of Navi Mumbai for five years following the death of his parents.

Upon receiving information, volunteers of Panvel-based Seal Ashram rescued the engineer, whose condition is stable. The Seal Ashram is taking care of the rescued engineer.

Seal Ashram founder KL Philip said that Anup Kumar Nair, a resident of Gharkul Society, was in depression and hence he locked himself inside his flat. "He did this following the demise of his parents and he did not venture out. We rushed to his building upon receiving information and rescued him," added Philip.

Philip also said Nair, who was unmarried, was ordering food online for five years and used to dump waste in his house only. "After we rescued him, we found heaps of rotten garbage," added Philip.

His late mother was working with the Indian Air Force while his late father was a Public Relations Officer with a private hospital in Mumbai. Volunteers from the Seal Ashram said that he was in touch with a Life India Corporation (LIC) agent. "The LIC agent instilled fear in him that his relatives would cheat him financially and hence he did not maintain relations with any of his relatives. He gifted all things to his neighbours, relatives and friends, in his house before he locked himself up," the volunteers said.