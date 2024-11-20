Engineer Assault Case: Former Rajasthan MLA Malinga Surrenders In SC&ST Court

Dholpur: In a major setback for former Bari MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, the SC&ST Court ordered a jail term for him in the engineer assault case. After a Supreme Court order of November 8, Malinga surrendered to the SC&ST Court on Wednesday evening. The development has dejected his supporters.

Public prosecutor Mahir Hasan Rizvi said a mob assaulted Harshadhipati, an engineer of the Bari Vidyut Nigam office in Dholpur on March 28, 2022, in which then Congress MLA Malinga was accused of assault. The investigation of the case was handed over to the CID, Crime Branch which arrested Malinga and sent him to judicial custody following which he approached the High Court.

Rizvi further said that a bench of the Rajasthan High Court headed by Justice Farzand Ali had granted bail to Malinga following which Harshadhipati filed a petition in the High Court alleging that Malinga had taken bail by lying and intimidating the witnesses by taking out a huge procession with his supporters. The hearing in this case dragged on for a long time.

The High Court, accepting the writ petition of Harshadhipati, rejected the bail plea of ​​Malinga and ordered him to be sent to judicial custody within a month. After this, Malinga moved Supreme Court where the bench of Justices Subramaniam and Arvind Kumar ordered him to surrender in the SC&ST Court, fixing the next hearing on December 13.

For the last two days, a pool of supporters and workers was seen at Malinga's residence and political parlance has heated following his judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the police made Malinga walk through the market for half a kilometre with a huge crowd by the road before taking him inside the car towards the jail.