Engine of Durg Nautanwa Express Derails During Shunting At Varanasi Cantonment Station

Varanasi: The engine of the Durg Nautanwa Express derailed during shunting at Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station on Thursday afternoon while changing tracks to move onto the loop line. The derailment occurred at low speed, and the engine came to a halt with a loud noise. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Immediately after the incident, the running staff, track gangmen, and a team of engineers reached the spot, and the control room was informed. Efforts began to clear the track promptly.

Earlier, the Durg Nautanwa Express had arrived at Varanasi Cantonment station from Durg, and passengers had disembarked. The loco pilot then halted the train at platform number two, following which the control room was notified. During the shunting process, as the engine was being moved from platform number two to the loop line, it suddenly derailed with a loud noise. Despite the loco pilot applying brakes, the engine slipped off track.

This train takes the Gorakhpur route via City Station and Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction. Its engine is changed at Varanasi Junction. During the derailment, a joint clamp cracked and broke. Gangmen and the track maintenance team responded quickly, and senior station officials were informed.

Station Director Arpit Gupta said, "No untoward incident has occurred. Our engineers are on-site and working to restore normalcy. Train operations on other platforms are running smoothly. Trains scheduled for platforms one and two are being diverted to other platforms. The route will be cleared soon, and passengers will not face any inconvenience.”

