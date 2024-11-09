ETV Bharat / state

ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 2.5 Crore In Prayagraj

The immovable properties attached by the ED include one house in Jhunsi, Prayagraj, and one residential plot in Phoolpur, Allahabad.

Prayagraj: The Directorate of Enforcement on Friday attached immovable properties worth Rs 2.5 crore, registered in the name of one Yogesh Tiwari in Prayagraj, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

"ED, Allahabad, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 78 lakh (current market value of Rs 2.5 crore) in the form of a house in Jhunsi, Prayagraj, and a residential plot in Phoolpur, Allahabad (UP), registered in the name of Yogesh Tiwari on 8/11/2024 under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 in the case of Yogesh Tiwari & others," ED said in a statement.

Meanwhile, ED has seized diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 25 lakh during searches conducted at four locations in Bhopal in a bank fraud case allegedly involving Excel Vehicle Pvt Ltd, its directors, and others, through the diversion of funds obtained from Bank of India, the agency stated on Friday.

Various incriminating documents and mobile phones were also seized during these raids, conducted on November 6 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. ED's Bhopal Zonal Office carried out the search operations.

