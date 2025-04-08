Enforcement Directorate Questions Former Kerala Minister, MP K. Radhakrishnan In Karuvannur Bank Scam

Ernakulam: Chelakkara MP and CPM leader K. Radhakrishnan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam. The MP appeared at the ED office in Kochi following a summons for questioning.

Speaking to reporters before he appeared for questioning, Radhakrishnan stated that he had arrived as requested by the ED and that he was unsure of the specific questions he would face. However, he confirmed that he would share all the information he knows about the case. He also emphasised that all necessary documents had already been provided to the ED.

Although Radhakrishnan had previously received two notices, he did not attend earlier summons. Following this, the ED issued a fresh notice, prompting his appearance today.

Radhakrishnan, who served as the CPM's district secretary in Thrissur during the period when the alleged irregularities at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank occurred, is expected to provide further details to assist the investigation. The ED's inquiry is part of its efforts to gather more information ahead of filing the second phase of charges in the case. Previously, several CPM leaders, including former Kerala minister A.C. Moideen, have also been questioned in relation to the scam.

Radhakrishnan was a minister for the Devaswoms Board in the Kerala government from 2021 to 2024.