Enforcement Directorate Attaches Mumbai Drug Dealer's Assets Worth Crores

New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Mumbai has attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 5.37 crore belonging to accused Ali Asgar Shirazi and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, related to alleged smuggling of drugs case.

According to the federal probe agency, the attached seven immovable properties worth Rs 5 crore are in the form of flats, shops and lands belonging to Ali Asgar Shirazi, Mehreen Shirazi, Abdul Samad, Manoj Patel and Bhavesh Shah and the movable properties worth Rs 36.81 lakhs are in the form of fixed deposits (FDs) and balance in the bank accounts.

The ED had initiated the investigation based on the FIR registered by Jogeshwari Police Station in Mumbai under various Sections of the NDPS Act, 1985 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 against Ali Asgar Shirazi and others, the ED said. The ED investigation revealed that the drug syndicate operated by Ali Asgar Shirazi included telecommunication companies running call centres, websites, logistic companies, consultancy companies and fake pharma companies wherein alleged illegal shipping of opioids from India to foreign countries and routing of the proceeds of the sale of the same to India using various channels were done, the ED claimed in a communique.

Orders for the drugs from the USA and the UK were received by call centres based in India. The opioid drugs were procured from fake pharma companies and transported out of India through logistic companies. A network of logistics and consultancy companies were used for laundering the proceeds of crime generated through the illegal sale of drugs, the ED said.

Furthermore, it was revealed that various companies incorporated in the USA by members of the syndicate had been operating payment gateways. The said payment gateways have been used by this syndicate to route the proceeds of crime generated through the illegal sale of opioids in the USA to India, it said.

Earlier, the ED had conducted search operations at various locations in the same case, which led to the seizure and freezing of bank accounts, FDs, gold and jewellery amounting to Rs 2.9 crore. Furthermore, the main accused Shirazi was arrested on January 5 and is in j custody. Further investigation is underway, it added.

