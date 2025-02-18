Enemy Property Case: Court Relief For Azam Khan Son

Rampur: Former MLA Abdullah Azam, son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, has got relief from the court. On Monday, Abdullah's bail plea was heard in the MP-MLA court.

An accused in a case of enemy property in 2020, Azam is in jail now. However, his bail has been approved by the Supreme Court. In this case, the police had recommended the court increase some additional sections against Abdullah. An increase of sections would have meant trouble for Abdullah Azam creating complications in the path of his release. The court has rejected the application.

Advocate Zuber Ahmed Khan of Abdulla's side said that a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet had been filed in the case. The first charge sheet was filed in 2023. "It has been four months since Abdullah Azam and Azam Khan were taken into custody. We filed a bail application. Then the police made a plea to increase the sections. The court rejected it on Monday," Khan said.

He further said the main section was 468. The bail has been debated and the order has been reserved by the court. "We had filed the same application in the court and also gave an affidavit," he added.

When asked about the chance of Abdullah's release from jail, Zubair Ahmed Khan said if no other case is registered, then he will come out of jail. The final decision of the court is expected soon.