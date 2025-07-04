ETV Bharat / state

2,000 Encroachments To Be Removed On Kanwar Yatra Route In Sambhal

A detailed micro-plan ensures phased demolition. Costs of removal to be recovered from encroaches as authorities prepare a smooth, safe route for devotees.

A detailed micro-plan ensures phased demolition. Costs of removal to be recovered from encroaches as authorities prepare smooth, safe route for devotees.
Sambhal Nagar Palika Parishad (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sambhal: Ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the Sambhal district administration has launched a major drive to clear encroachments from the designated Yatra route. Officials have identified nearly 2,000 illegal constructions, including shops and houses, spread across a three-kilometre stretch of road, including both sides of the drain.

The Nagar Palika Parishad has prepared a detailed action plan to remove these encroachments in phases. According to Executive Officer (EO) Mani Bhushan Tiwari, any structure built over drains or within two feet of them will be deemed illegal. Notices are being issued before action is taken, and the cost of demolition will be recovered from the encroachers.

"Announcements are being made and personal contacts are being used to inform people ahead of the drive. Marking of illegal constructions is underway," said Tiwari. He also added that kiosks and tin sheds are also under the radar as temporary encroachments.

Earlier this week, around 35 temporary shops in the vegetable market were removed using bulldozers to prepare for the Alam procession. Soil was added to the area to level the path in under three hours.

The route from Rai Satti to Shankar Chowk has been identified as a priority Kanwar Yatra path and will be kept completely encroachment-free to ensure smooth passage for devotees. The administration has emphasised that strict action will follow any violations on festival routes, residential, or commercial roads.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is also working on widening the roads, while the municipal body is actively monitoring approved roads, sewers, and drains to prevent fresh encroachments.

Read More

  1. Kanwariyas To Get Digital Assistance With New QR Code Facility In Haridwar
  2. 'No Provocative Slogans, Display Of Weapons': UP CM's Directives For Kanwar Yatra, Muharram
  3. Delhi Govt Ends Tender System For Sawan Camps, To Now Provide Funds Directly To Kanwar Committees

Sambhal: Ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the Sambhal district administration has launched a major drive to clear encroachments from the designated Yatra route. Officials have identified nearly 2,000 illegal constructions, including shops and houses, spread across a three-kilometre stretch of road, including both sides of the drain.

The Nagar Palika Parishad has prepared a detailed action plan to remove these encroachments in phases. According to Executive Officer (EO) Mani Bhushan Tiwari, any structure built over drains or within two feet of them will be deemed illegal. Notices are being issued before action is taken, and the cost of demolition will be recovered from the encroachers.

"Announcements are being made and personal contacts are being used to inform people ahead of the drive. Marking of illegal constructions is underway," said Tiwari. He also added that kiosks and tin sheds are also under the radar as temporary encroachments.

Earlier this week, around 35 temporary shops in the vegetable market were removed using bulldozers to prepare for the Alam procession. Soil was added to the area to level the path in under three hours.

The route from Rai Satti to Shankar Chowk has been identified as a priority Kanwar Yatra path and will be kept completely encroachment-free to ensure smooth passage for devotees. The administration has emphasised that strict action will follow any violations on festival routes, residential, or commercial roads.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is also working on widening the roads, while the municipal body is actively monitoring approved roads, sewers, and drains to prevent fresh encroachments.

Read More

  1. Kanwariyas To Get Digital Assistance With New QR Code Facility In Haridwar
  2. 'No Provocative Slogans, Display Of Weapons': UP CM's Directives For Kanwar Yatra, Muharram
  3. Delhi Govt Ends Tender System For Sawan Camps, To Now Provide Funds Directly To Kanwar Committees

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALAM PROCESSIONKANWAR YATRA ROUTE IN SAMBHALSAMBHAL BULLDOZERENCROACHMENTS ON KANWAR YATRA ROUTE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.