2,000 Encroachments To Be Removed On Kanwar Yatra Route In Sambhal

Sambhal: Ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the Sambhal district administration has launched a major drive to clear encroachments from the designated Yatra route. Officials have identified nearly 2,000 illegal constructions, including shops and houses, spread across a three-kilometre stretch of road, including both sides of the drain.

The Nagar Palika Parishad has prepared a detailed action plan to remove these encroachments in phases. According to Executive Officer (EO) Mani Bhushan Tiwari, any structure built over drains or within two feet of them will be deemed illegal. Notices are being issued before action is taken, and the cost of demolition will be recovered from the encroachers.

"Announcements are being made and personal contacts are being used to inform people ahead of the drive. Marking of illegal constructions is underway," said Tiwari. He also added that kiosks and tin sheds are also under the radar as temporary encroachments.

Earlier this week, around 35 temporary shops in the vegetable market were removed using bulldozers to prepare for the Alam procession. Soil was added to the area to level the path in under three hours.

The route from Rai Satti to Shankar Chowk has been identified as a priority Kanwar Yatra path and will be kept completely encroachment-free to ensure smooth passage for devotees. The administration has emphasised that strict action will follow any violations on festival routes, residential, or commercial roads.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is also working on widening the roads, while the municipal body is actively monitoring approved roads, sewers, and drains to prevent fresh encroachments.