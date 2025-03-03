ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Encounter Takes Place Between Security Forces and Naxals

An encounter broke out between Naxals and security forces in the Dhamtari area of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh: Encounter Takes Place Between Security Forces and Naxals
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 8:45 PM IST

Dhamtari: An encounter took place between the security forces and Naxals in the Mandagiri village in the jurisdiction of Khallari Police Station in the Dhamtari area of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Police said that firing took place from both sides for around half an hour. "The Dhamtari Police and the DRG personnel busted a camp of the Naxals during a joint operation. It is suspected that two or three Naxals have sustained bullet injuries," a senior police official said.

Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Anjaney Varshney confirmed that the encounter took place. "Under the anti-Naxal campaign, which is underway in Chhattisgarh, today, information was received about the presence of Naxals in the forests of Mandagiri. After we received the information, the district police personnel and the DRG personnel left for the spot. Seeing the jawans coming towards them, the Naxals opened fire. The jawans also gave them a befetting reply. Firing took place from both sides for around 30 minutes," the Dhamtari Superintendent of Police said in a statement.

"Following the encounter, a search operation has been launched in the area," the senior police official added.

The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to make India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026, and the security forces are working in that direction.

Dhamtari: An encounter took place between the security forces and Naxals in the Mandagiri village in the jurisdiction of Khallari Police Station in the Dhamtari area of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Police said that firing took place from both sides for around half an hour. "The Dhamtari Police and the DRG personnel busted a camp of the Naxals during a joint operation. It is suspected that two or three Naxals have sustained bullet injuries," a senior police official said.

Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Anjaney Varshney confirmed that the encounter took place. "Under the anti-Naxal campaign, which is underway in Chhattisgarh, today, information was received about the presence of Naxals in the forests of Mandagiri. After we received the information, the district police personnel and the DRG personnel left for the spot. Seeing the jawans coming towards them, the Naxals opened fire. The jawans also gave them a befetting reply. Firing took place from both sides for around 30 minutes," the Dhamtari Superintendent of Police said in a statement.

"Following the encounter, a search operation has been launched in the area," the senior police official added.

The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to make India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026, and the security forces are working in that direction.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DHAMTARI NAXALSSECURITY FORCESNAXAL ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.