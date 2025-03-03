ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Encounter Takes Place Between Security Forces and Naxals

Dhamtari: An encounter took place between the security forces and Naxals in the Mandagiri village in the jurisdiction of Khallari Police Station in the Dhamtari area of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Police said that firing took place from both sides for around half an hour. "The Dhamtari Police and the DRG personnel busted a camp of the Naxals during a joint operation. It is suspected that two or three Naxals have sustained bullet injuries," a senior police official said.

Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Anjaney Varshney confirmed that the encounter took place. "Under the anti-Naxal campaign, which is underway in Chhattisgarh, today, information was received about the presence of Naxals in the forests of Mandagiri. After we received the information, the district police personnel and the DRG personnel left for the spot. Seeing the jawans coming towards them, the Naxals opened fire. The jawans also gave them a befetting reply. Firing took place from both sides for around 30 minutes," the Dhamtari Superintendent of Police said in a statement.