Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Dachigam forest area of Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

Dachigam is a national park on the outskirts of the city. It covers an area of about 141 square kilometres.