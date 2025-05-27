ETV Bharat / state

Encounter On In Palamu For Over 12 Hours, One Naxal Commander Dead

Palamu: The prolonged anti-Naxal operation by security forces in Jharkhand’s Palamu district resulted in the death of Naxal commander Tulsi Bhuiyan during an encounter with a group led by top Maoist commander Nitesh Yadav, in the Sitachuan area near Mohammadganj and Haidernagar in the district. The shootout began Monday evening and continued into Tuesday morning.

Security authorities stated the recovery of Tulsi Bhuiyan's body and an AK-47 rifle from the site. Reportedly, Nitesh Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, sustained gunshot wounds. However, his current condition is yet to be announced by the police officials.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan and other senior officers are present in the area. SP Reeshma Ramesan said that the search operation is still underway and will reveal the full details of the encounter soon. The Sitachuan area, where the encounter occurred, is considered to be a secure base for Maoist groups due to its hilly terrain.