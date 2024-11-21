ETV Bharat / state

One Naxal Killed, Jawan Injured In Encounter On Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

A DVF jawan of Odisha Police is undergoing treatment at the district headquarter hospital after being injured in an encounter with Naxalites in Malkangiri forest.

Search operations are on (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Malkangiri: A Naxalite was killed and a jawan injured in an encounter that broke out in MV-79 police station area in Malkangiri along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The injured jawan has been admitted to the district headquarter hospital, where his health condition is stated to be stable while search operations are still underway in the forest.

According to preliminary information, police received a tip-off about some Naxalites entering from Chhattisgarh into Malkangiri forests. It was learnt that they were camping near Jinelguda village under MV-79 police station.

On basis of this information, a joint operation was launched in the nearby forest by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Wednesday afternoon. During the combing operation, an exchange of fire took place with a group of Naxalites and a DVF jawan of Odisha Police suffered a bullet injury. He was immediately rescued by the other jawans and rushed to hospital.

According to police sources, BSF has now joined in the operation and searches have been intensified by cordoning off the forest and adjoining areas. In the aftermath of several Naxal deaths in multiple encounters in Chhattisgarh, there was a fear that Maoists might enter into Odisha forest. So Odisha Police had made preparations in advance for conducting operations.

