Jammu Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kishtwar; Kulgam Gunfight Enters 10th Day

Security personnel during the ninth day of one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley, in Kulgam, J&K, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

Jammu: Amid an ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam that entered its 10th day on Sunday, another encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

The security forces had launched a search operation in Dool area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists, officials said. On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight, they added.

Army's White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter in an X post. It said the alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, had established contact with terrorists in the early hours on Sunday and exchanged gunfire. The Army said the operation is in progress.

The fresh encounter takes place a day after the Jammu Kashmir Police searched multiple houses in Kishtwar. On Saturday, the J&K Police conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", in a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kishtwar district.

The raids mostly targeted homes of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border, officials said. On Friday, similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in nearby Doda district.

A police spokesperson said the coordinated surprise raids on multiple locations were carried out on the directions of Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh and executed under the close supervision of Kishtwar Additional SP Pardeep Singh Goria.

"Multiple police teams were deployed simultaneously across Kishtwar, Chatroo, Dachhan, and Atholi targeting hideouts and residential premises of terrorists and their associates," he said.

"The raids were aimed at disrupting the local support network for cross-border terrorists, gathering actionable intelligence related to anti-national activities, and sending a strong deterrent message to individuals or groups engaged in supporting or sheltering such elements," the spokesperson said.

During the searches, police teams examined targeted premises for electronic devices, documents, and other material evidence linked to terror financing, radicalization, and cross-border communication, he said.

"Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the peace, stability, and security of the district. Any person found involved in aiding or harboring terrorists will face strict legal action,” the SSP Kishtwar said, reiterating the force’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.