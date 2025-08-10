Jammu Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kishtwar; Kulgam Gunfight Enters 10th Day

Jammu: Amid an ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam that entered its 10th day on Sunday, another encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.
The security forces had launched a search operation in Dool area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists, officials said. On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight, they added.
Army's White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter in an X post. It said the alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, had established contact with terrorists in the early hours on Sunday and exchanged gunfire. The Army said the operation is in progress.
#WhiteKnightCorps— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) August 10, 2025
Contact with #Terrorists
Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.@adgpi… pic.twitter.com/KOUpa208MN
The fresh encounter takes place a day after the Jammu Kashmir Police searched multiple houses in Kishtwar. On Saturday, the J&K Police conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", in a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kishtwar district.
The raids mostly targeted homes of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border, officials said. On Friday, similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in nearby Doda district.
A police spokesperson said the coordinated surprise raids on multiple locations were carried out on the directions of Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh and executed under the close supervision of Kishtwar Additional SP Pardeep Singh Goria.
"Multiple police teams were deployed simultaneously across Kishtwar, Chatroo, Dachhan, and Atholi targeting hideouts and residential premises of terrorists and their associates," he said.
"The raids were aimed at disrupting the local support network for cross-border terrorists, gathering actionable intelligence related to anti-national activities, and sending a strong deterrent message to individuals or groups engaged in supporting or sheltering such elements," the spokesperson said.
During the searches, police teams examined targeted premises for electronic devices, documents, and other material evidence linked to terror financing, radicalization, and cross-border communication, he said.
"Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the peace, stability, and security of the district. Any person found involved in aiding or harboring terrorists will face strict legal action,” the SSP Kishtwar said, reiterating the force’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.
He said the operation forms part of a sustained counter-terror strategy aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, Over Ground Workers (OGWs) network and severing logistical support channels to anti-national elements.
Kulgam Encounter Enters Day 10
The gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district entered its 10th day on Sunday, making it one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley. As per the inputs received on Sunday morning, exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists continued throughout last night.
Two Army soldiers were killed -- Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh -- and as many were injured in the gunfight between the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Six security forces personnel have also been injured in the operation.
So far, officials have only confirmed the death of one terrorist in the encounter, though local reports said two ultras may have been gunned down in the operation that broke out on August 1.
In a post on X on Saturday, the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us." The Army said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. "The operation continues," it added.
Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 9, 2025
Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stand in… pic.twitter.com/La4i49Ov2h
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday paid tributes to the two Army soldiers killed in the gunfight, saying their grit and determination will never be forgotten.
"I salute the indomitable courage of our bravehearts, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland. "Their valour, grit and determination will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Sinha said.
Chief Minister Abdullah visited the Chinar Corps headquarters at Badamibagh in Srinagar, where he laid a wreath in the honour of the martyred soldiers.
"Chief minister laid the wreath and paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers who made ultimate sacrifice at Kulgam," Abdullah's office said in a post on X.
Chief Minister laid the wreath and paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers who made ultimate sacrifice at Kulgam. pic.twitter.com/PwLXSmZcxs— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 9, 2025
Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock.
Para commandos are also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras. In addition, security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down.
Read More