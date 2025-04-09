Encounter Underway In Jammu Kashmir’s Udhampur, 2 To 3 Militants Trapped

Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Ramanagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

According to the police, the gunfight between forces and hiding terrorists was triggered during a search operation in the Jophet village of the district. They said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped at the site as firing continues to take place.

“During a search operation by JKP and other SFs, contact was established with terrorists at village Jopher, under the jurisdiction of Ramnagar Police Station in Udhampur. Two to three terrorists are trapped. Firing going on,” they said in a statement.

This comes a week after three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were trapped near a temple in the Kathua district during an encounter following a joint search operation, launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following intelligence inputs about possible 'terrorist' movement there.

In March, three militants and four policemen were also killed in a day-long encounter in the remote forest area of Kathua. Seven other policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured during the encounter led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and assisted by the Army and CRPF.