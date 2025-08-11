Encounter In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar Enters Day 2 As Terrorists Take Shelter In A Rock Cave

Kishtwar: Intermittent firing and explosions rocked the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district as the operation to eliminate terrorists entered its second day on Monday.

According to police sources, the terrorists are hiding in a cave in the Dol area of the Bhagna forest, about 25 km from Kishtwar town. Police said that the search operation in the forest was launched on Sunday morning following a tip-off that two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, Riaz Ahmed and Mudassar Hazare, who have been active for the past eight years and carry a reward of Rs 10 million on their heads, were present in the area.

The hiding terrorists opened fire on the search party at 6:30 am on Sunday and fled towards the interior parts of the forest during the retaliatory action. According to officials, there was an exchange of fire twice more during the day. Army para-commandos, police and CRPF troops were added as additional reinforcements in the operation, while drones were also deployed to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

Police sources said that the last firing by the terrorists took place on Sunday evening near the cave, which is said to be very deep and the security forces suspect that the terrorists have taken shelter in it. Several loud explosions and intermittent firing could be heard throughout the night. The search operation is underway and more details are awaited.