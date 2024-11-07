ETV Bharat / state

Encounter In J-K's Kupwara, Terrorist Killed

A terrorist was killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, where AK rifle, two hand grenades, and four magazines were recovered.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday. The encounter began on Wednesday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Margi area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, they said.

They said the operation was successfully concluded, resulting in the killing of a terrorist. An AK rifle, two hand grenades, and four AK rifle magazines were recovered from the site of the encounter, the officials added.

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

