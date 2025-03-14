Criminal Killed In Encounter With Police At Haryana's Kaithal

Kaithal: A criminal was killed in an encounter with police near a canal on Jind Road near Kaithal on Friday.

The deceased, Anoop alias Faisal was a resident of Chhudani village in Jhajjar. He was allegedly on his way to kill a BJP leader on a motrocycle when he was intercepted by a police team on Jind Road. Anoop fired eight to 10 shot at the police team and was killed in retaliatory firing. Anoop was an accused in a case of firing at Salamat Sweet shop at Pundri in Kaithal. Police had been tracking his movement for some time. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted him on Jind Road. Anoop received three gunshot wounds in the retaliatory firing and died on the way to police.

Kaithal's Crime Investigation Agency and Rajound police were involved in the encounter. Kaithal Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia reached the encounter spot and took stock of the incident. Anoop was hit on his leg in an encounter with Jhajjar police in 2016. He was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000. Several cases of attempt to murder and extortion were registered against him in Haryana and Delhi. He had demanded a Rs 50 lakh from Pundri's BJP leader Vinod Bansal and his brother. As Vinod did not pay, he was on his way to kill him. Kalia said Anoop's body has been sent to a government hospital in Kaithal where a penl of four doctors will conduct the postmortem.