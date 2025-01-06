ETV Bharat / state

Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Bastar: Death Toll Of Naxalites Reaches 5

The number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle with the security personnel has risen to five, including two women.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Dantewada: The number of Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region has gone up to five with the recovery of one more body, police said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

Four Naxalites were found dead initially on Sunday, while one more body was recovered later, he said. With this, the number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle with the security personnel has risen to five, including two women, the official said.

District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight. Search operation was still underway in the area, the official said. Personnel belonging to the DRG from four districts - Narayanpur, Bastar, Kondagaon and Dantewada - and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation that was launched on Friday, he said.

The identity of the killed Naxalites was yet to be ascertained. As per preliminary information, senior cadres of the PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no. 32 of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of Maoists are among the deceased, the official said.

Automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifles and self-loading rifles (SLR), were recovered from the spot, he said. On January 3, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Gariaband district which falls in the Raipur division. Last year, 219 Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state, according to police.

Dantewada: The number of Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region has gone up to five with the recovery of one more body, police said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

Four Naxalites were found dead initially on Sunday, while one more body was recovered later, he said. With this, the number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle with the security personnel has risen to five, including two women, the official said.

District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight. Search operation was still underway in the area, the official said. Personnel belonging to the DRG from four districts - Narayanpur, Bastar, Kondagaon and Dantewada - and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation that was launched on Friday, he said.

The identity of the killed Naxalites was yet to be ascertained. As per preliminary information, senior cadres of the PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no. 32 of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of Maoists are among the deceased, the official said.

Automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifles and self-loading rifles (SLR), were recovered from the spot, he said. On January 3, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Gariaband district which falls in the Raipur division. Last year, 219 Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state, according to police.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENCOUNTER IN BASTARNAXALITES KILLED IN AN ENCOUNTERBASTARCHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.