ETV Bharat / state

One Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed and a weapon recovered after an encounter between Maoists and security forces at Indravati National Park in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said based on information of presence of senior cadres of Maoists in the National Park area, a joint team of security forces was deployed in the area for search operation. During the search, an encounter between the soldiers and Maoists took place. After the encounter, the security forces recovered the body of a Maoist and a weapon from the spot. The IG said search operation is on in the area.

The Centre has set deadline of March 31, 2026 for elimination of Naxalism from the country. The security forces have been conducting relentless operations to weed out the Maoist menace in Chhattisgarh even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said there would not be any let down in operations in the monsoon season.

Major successes in fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh this year

June 7: Bodies of five Naxalites recovered

June 6: Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar killed.

June 5: Central Committee member Sudhakar alias Gautam killed.

May 21: 28 Naxalites including Naxal commander Basavaraju killed

May 15; 31 Naxalites killed on Karregutta hill