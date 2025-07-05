One Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed and a weapon recovered after an encounter between Maoists and security forces at Indravati National Park in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said based on information of presence of senior cadres of Maoists in the National Park area, a joint team of security forces was deployed in the area for search operation. During the search, an encounter between the soldiers and Maoists took place. After the encounter, the security forces recovered the body of a Maoist and a weapon from the spot. The IG said search operation is on in the area.
The Centre has set deadline of March 31, 2026 for elimination of Naxalism from the country. The security forces have been conducting relentless operations to weed out the Maoist menace in Chhattisgarh even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said there would not be any let down in operations in the monsoon season.
Major successes in fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh this year
June 7: Bodies of five Naxalites recovered
June 6: Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar killed.
June 5: Central Committee member Sudhakar alias Gautam killed.
May 21: 28 Naxalites including Naxal commander Basavaraju killed
May 15; 31 Naxalites killed on Karregutta hill
April 12: Three Naxalites killed in encounter on Dantewada-Bijapur border
March 31: Female Naxalite killed on Dantewada Bijapur border
March 29: 17 Naxalites killed in Sukma encounter
March 20: 30 Naxalites killed in encounter in Bijapur and Kanker
February 9: 31 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter
January 20-21: Encounter in Gariaband, 16 Naxalites killed
January 19: 14 Naxalites killed including Central Committee member Jayaram alias Chalapathi
January 16: Encounter in Bijapur district, 18 Maoists killed