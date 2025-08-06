ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Encounter Continues In Gangaluur Of Bijapur, Body Of Naxalite Found Along With Weapon During Search Operation

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said. The encounter broke out in the forest of the Gangalur area in Bijapur district of Bastar division. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav has confirmed that an encounter has taken place.

Yadav said they received information about Naxalites presence in the western division area of ​​Bijapur. Upon receiving the information, security forces were sent for the operation.

The body of a deceased Naxalite with a weapon has been recovered from the site. Officials said that the operation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed immediately. With the latest action, 227 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, a bulk of them in the Bastar division.

List of encounter in Chhattisgarh so far this year

29 July: One Naxalite killed in encounter, 3 soldiers injured in Naxal encounter in Sukma

27 July: Encounter in Basaguda and Gangalur of Bijapur, four rewarded Maoists killed, large number of weapons recovered

18 July: Bodies of 6 Naxalites found in Narayanpur encounter

5 July: One Naxalite killed in Bijapur, encounter in National Park area

7 June 2025: Bodies of five Naxalites recovered

6 June 2025: Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar killed.

5 June 2025: Central Committee member Sudhakar alias Gautam killed.

21 May 2025: 28 Naxalites including Naxal commander Basavaraju killed

15 May 2025: 31 Naxalites killed on Karregutta hill

12 April 2025: 3 Naxalites killed in encounter on Dantewada-Bijapur border

31 March 2025: Bounty-carrying female Naxalite killed on Dantewada Bijapur border

29 March 2025: 17 Naxalites killed in Sukma Naxalite encounter

20 March 2025: 30 Naxalites killed in Naxal encounter in Bijapur and Kanker

9 February 2025: 31 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter