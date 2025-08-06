Naxal Encounter Continues In Gangaluur Of Bijapur, Body Of Naxalite Found Along With Weapon During Search Operation

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said. The encounter broke out in the forest of the Gangalur area in Bijapur district of Bastar division. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav has confirmed that an encounter has taken place.
Yadav said they received information about Naxalites presence in the western division area of Bijapur. Upon receiving the information, security forces were sent for the operation.
The body of a deceased Naxalite with a weapon has been recovered from the site. Officials said that the operation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed immediately. With the latest action, 227 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, a bulk of them in the Bastar division.
List of encounter in Chhattisgarh so far this year
29 July: One Naxalite killed in encounter, 3 soldiers injured in Naxal encounter in Sukma
27 July: Encounter in Basaguda and Gangalur of Bijapur, four rewarded Maoists killed, large number of weapons recovered
18 July: Bodies of 6 Naxalites found in Narayanpur encounter
5 July: One Naxalite killed in Bijapur, encounter in National Park area
7 June 2025: Bodies of five Naxalites recovered
6 June 2025: Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar killed.
5 June 2025: Central Committee member Sudhakar alias Gautam killed.
21 May 2025: 28 Naxalites including Naxal commander Basavaraju killed
15 May 2025: 31 Naxalites killed on Karregutta hill
12 April 2025: 3 Naxalites killed in encounter on Dantewada-Bijapur border
31 March 2025: Bounty-carrying female Naxalite killed on Dantewada Bijapur border
29 March 2025: 17 Naxalites killed in Sukma Naxalite encounter
20 March 2025: 30 Naxalites killed in Naxal encounter in Bijapur and Kanker
9 February 2025: 31 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter
20-21 January 2025: Encounter in Gariaband, 16 Naxalites killed
19 January 2025: 14 Naxalites killed including Central Committee member Jayaram alias Chalapathi
16 January 2025: Encounter in Bijapur district, 18 Maoists killed
Encounters in Chhattisgarh in the year 2024:
22 November 2024: Encounter in Sukma district, 10 Naxalites killed
4 October 2024: Encounter in Abujhmad, 38 Naxalites killed
10 May 2024: Encounter in Bijapur, 12 Naxalites killed
16 April 2024: Encounter in Kanker, 29 Naxalites eliminated
2 April 2024: Encounter in Bijapur, 13 Maoists killed
7 February 2019: Encounter in Bijapur, 10 Naxalites killed
6 August 2018: Encounter in Sukma district, 15 Maoists killed
2 March 2018: 10 Maoists killed in an encounter with police in Bijapur district
27 November 2014: Encounter with CRPF in Sukma, 15 Maoists killed, 25 injured
16 April 2013: Encounter in Bastar, 10 Maoists killed
29 June 2012: 20 Naxalites killed, 6 soldiers injured in Dantewada encounter
23 November 2010: 20 Naxalites killed in a fierce encounter in Jagargunda, Dantewada
18 February 2008: 2 encounters in Bijapur, 13 Naxalites killed, 6 soldiers martyred
10 July 2007: 20 Naxalites killed, 9 soldiers injured in an encounter in Dantewada