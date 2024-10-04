7 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Bastar

Narayanpur/Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): At least seven Naxals were killed during an encounter security forces in the Abujhmad forest, a senior police official said.
The encounter, that started at around 1 PM, took place on the border area of Narayanpur and Dantewada, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai. He said that seven Naxals were killed in the encounter and their bodies have been recovered.
According to the police, there was intermittent firing from both sides in the area. Police further said that after returning from area, the force will release complete information about the encounter. Bastar Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sundarraj P has also confirmed the killing of Naxalites.
The SP further said that a huge cache of weapons including an AK-47 and an SLR has been recovered from the spot. "Search operations are still going on in the area," added Rai.
According to the police, the force was out on a routine search operation. During the search operation in the forest, the soldiers got information about the presence of Naxalites inside the forest.
"As soon as the force moved forward, the Naxalites started firing. The soldiers also gave a befitting reply to the Naxalites. The joint team of Narayanpur and Dantewada police party remained stationed at the encounter site. There was intermittent firing from both sides," police added.
The force has killed 164 Naxalites so far in encounters this year in seven districts of the Bastar region in Chhattisgarh.