ETV Bharat / state

2 Soldiers Injured in Encounter Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K's Anantnag

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

The encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Ahlan area of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.

Security personnel deployed during the search operation in Kashmir
Security personnel deployed during the search operation in Kashmir (ANI)
Security personnel deployed during the search operation in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Ahlan area of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said. Two soldiers have been injured in this gunfight.

The encounter started at Ahlan Gagarmandu area of District Anantnag. Police and Security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a spokesperson for Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Reports quoting a senior police officer said that the encounter broke out after a joint team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahlan on a very specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, the police officer added. An intermittent exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces was going on when this report was being filed.

The exchange of fire was ongoing for some time in the initial stage of the search operation, where two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the forest area of Kokernag. Firing is stopped but the two soldiers are injured in a gunfight with militants in the initial stage of the operation. This encounter is the second major encounter in Kokernag.

Earlier in the day, the District Police Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir released sketches of four militants believed to be hiding in the higher reaches of the district. The police also announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each on the four militants. Police said that the four militants were last seen in Dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar areas of Kathua.

  1. Read more: Soldier Killed, 4 Others Injured As Army Foils BAT Attack In Kupwara's Machil Sector
  2. Telangana: One Maoist Killed In Encounter With Police In Mulugu Forests

Security personnel deployed during the search operation in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Ahlan area of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said. Two soldiers have been injured in this gunfight.

The encounter started at Ahlan Gagarmandu area of District Anantnag. Police and Security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a spokesperson for Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Reports quoting a senior police officer said that the encounter broke out after a joint team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahlan on a very specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, the police officer added. An intermittent exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces was going on when this report was being filed.

The exchange of fire was ongoing for some time in the initial stage of the search operation, where two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the forest area of Kokernag. Firing is stopped but the two soldiers are injured in a gunfight with militants in the initial stage of the operation. This encounter is the second major encounter in Kokernag.

Earlier in the day, the District Police Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir released sketches of four militants believed to be hiding in the higher reaches of the district. The police also announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each on the four militants. Police said that the four militants were last seen in Dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar areas of Kathua.

  1. Read more: Soldier Killed, 4 Others Injured As Army Foils BAT Attack In Kupwara's Machil Sector
  2. Telangana: One Maoist Killed In Encounter With Police In Mulugu Forests
Last Updated : 16 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRANANTNAG ENCOUNTERKOKERNAG ENCOUNTERKASHMIR MILITANCY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.