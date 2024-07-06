Army Soldier, 4 Terrorists Killed in Twin Encounters in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): At least one soldier was killed in action while four terrorists were shot dead as security forces and terrorists engaged in gunfights at two places in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said. The terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out. The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire.

Deferred visuals from Modergam (Kulgam) encounter (ANI)

In another gunfight, contact with terrorists was established in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam. "Police and security forces are on job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

As per local inputs, four terrorists were killed in this encounter, however, police were unable to recover their bodies amid heavy firing from the remaining holed up terrorists.

"Today morning, we got inputs about the presence of terrorists in Chinnigam. During search operation, the security forces were fired up. The encounter is still going on. We have seen some bodies lying near the site. Since the operation is still on, we cannot share any more details," said IGP Kashmir VK Birdi, while speaking to the media on Saturday evening.

The encounters come days after security forces claimed to have killed three terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, in a gunfight that lasted for more than six hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on June 26.

In the attack on June 11, six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla whiel as a policeman was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at the Kota top in Gandoh the vey next day. (With inputs from agencies)