ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Breaks Out In Kashmir’s Bandipora Forests Amid Search Operation

An exchange of fire between security forces and hiding terrorists occurred during search operations at Kulnar Ajas in Bandipora.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 7:56 AM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between security forces and militants in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday. A source said that an exchange of fire between security forces and hiding terrorists occurred during search operations at Kulnar Ajas in Bandipora.

The encounter began after search operations were launched in the remote forests of the district. The exchange of fire started in the wee hours, and reinforcements were rushed to the area following it.

This comes days after terrorists killed 26 tourists in the high-altitude meadow in the dense forests of Pahalgam. The mass killing of tourists has prompted India to announce a slew of measures, including putting the water-sharing agreement known as the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan in ‘abeyance, heightening tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, two infiltrating terrorists entering Kashmir along the Line of Control at Uri village were killed by the army on Monday. Security has been stepped up across the region after the attack, and searches were launched in Pahalgam to flush out terrorists responsible for the attack.

Police have released posters of the three wanted terrorists announcing a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on each to those sharing information leading to them.

Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between security forces and militants in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday. A source said that an exchange of fire between security forces and hiding terrorists occurred during search operations at Kulnar Ajas in Bandipora.

The encounter began after search operations were launched in the remote forests of the district. The exchange of fire started in the wee hours, and reinforcements were rushed to the area following it.

This comes days after terrorists killed 26 tourists in the high-altitude meadow in the dense forests of Pahalgam. The mass killing of tourists has prompted India to announce a slew of measures, including putting the water-sharing agreement known as the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan in ‘abeyance, heightening tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, two infiltrating terrorists entering Kashmir along the Line of Control at Uri village were killed by the army on Monday. Security has been stepped up across the region after the attack, and searches were launched in Pahalgam to flush out terrorists responsible for the attack.

Police have released posters of the three wanted terrorists announcing a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on each to those sharing information leading to them.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENCOUNTER IN BANDIPORAKASHMIR ENCOUNTERBANDIPORAKULNAR BAZIPORA AREA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.