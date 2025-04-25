ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Breaks Out In Kashmir’s Bandipora Forests Amid Search Operation

Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between security forces and militants in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday. A source said that an exchange of fire between security forces and hiding terrorists occurred during search operations at Kulnar Ajas in Bandipora.

The encounter began after search operations were launched in the remote forests of the district. The exchange of fire started in the wee hours, and reinforcements were rushed to the area following it.

This comes days after terrorists killed 26 tourists in the high-altitude meadow in the dense forests of Pahalgam. The mass killing of tourists has prompted India to announce a slew of measures, including putting the water-sharing agreement known as the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan in ‘abeyance, heightening tensions between the two countries.