Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Personnel And Naxalites In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.The gunfight started in a forest under Madded police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and District Force were involved in the operation, he said.