Chhattisgarh: One Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Gariaband, Operation Underway

Gariaband: At least one Naxalite was killed and many others sustained injuries after an encounter took place with security forces in the Indagaon police station area here, police said.
This is the first encounter of 2025 in Chhattisgarh, which occurred in Kandeshar village on Friday, they said. Gariaband Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Rakhecha confirmed that the encounter is still underway.
During the 2024 Chhattisgarh tour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the state will be completely free from Naxalism by 31 March 2026.
As per previous records, the security forces carried out a total of 406 Naxal operations against the Naxals in Bijapur only. Over 50 Naxalites were killed in these encounters, whereas 13 new camps of security forces were opened, sources said.
About Sukma, approximately 326 Naxals surrendered here in 2024. Security forces killed 26 hardcore Naxals and nabbed 292, while 11 new security camps were opened over there, sources added.
